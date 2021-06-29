Sunday Igboho: No one can stop our July 3 Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

The Ilana Omo Oodua, led by the emeritus historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, having organised and carried out awareness rallies in five South-western states along with the famous Yoruba rights fighter and activist Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) has said that nothing will stop the July 3 rally billed for Lagos, in support of the actualization of the Yoruba Nation.

While Prof. Akintoye, in a release signed by the General Secretary George Akinola, gave approval for the rally to be held in Lagos, Chief Sunday Igboho has also stressed that “nobody can stop the Yoruba Nation rally billed for July 3 in Lagos”.

Sunday Igboho made the disclosure while receiving a vehicle presented to him by some donors to support the Yoruba Nation agitation. Ilana Omo Oodua has held peaceful rallies in five Yoruba speaking states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo, clamouring for the emergence of Yoruba Nation from the Republic of Nigeria. Igboho denied the rumour that some people have called him to stop the protest, saying: “Nobody has said Igboho should not come to Lagos.”

He affirmed that the rally will hold, adding that: “I’m a true son of the soil. Lagos is Yoruba land and does not belong to the Hausas or any other tribe, so let us focus on the current struggle and don’t let us dwell on rumours.”

He, however, said that: “Although in rumours, there are some elements of truth, we are optimistic. Lagos is a Yoruba land and majority of those in Lagos are Yorubas and the way Yorubas are suffering, many are not satisfied.

“We are not scared of anybody. We have done peaceful rallies across other Southwest states and we are just creating awareness.

We are not coming to Lagos to create crises or cause troubles. We are peaceful “Those thinking we won’t hold the rally in Lagos are deceiving themselves; we call on the Lagos state government to provide security operatives to protect the agitators on the said date. Lagosians are ready to receive us peacefully on July 3. We are coming with a peaceful awareness too.”

