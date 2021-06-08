Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho visits Igangan after herdsmen's attack

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has visited Igangan one of the communities in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was learnt that Igboho stormed the town on Monday evening to sympathise with the people and to see the level of destruction carried out by the gunmen who attacked the town on Sunday morning leaving death and destruction in their wake.

According to reports 22 people were killed while the palace of the monarch was also burnt.

Residents of the town said on Tuesday that Igboho visited the town on Monday.

Although Igboho’s spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, could not be reached to confirm his principal’s mission in the town, the video of the visit to the town was posted on his Facebook page.

Scores of okada riders were seen hailing him and riding beside the Toyota Hilux which conveyed him to the town.

Igboho was seen waving at the people and acknowledging cheers from them from inside the vehicle.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, also confirmed to our correspondent that Igboho visited the town but he said he was not around during the visit.

Recall that Igboho had visited the town on January 22 over atrocities committed by suspected herdsmen.

