Sunday Inauguration: Embark on weeklong prayers, Osun PDP directs supporters

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers to ensure successful transition of power on November 27.

In a statement by its State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, the party instructed members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support as the state moves towards transition of power in which the incumbent is plotting to truncate a constitutional process.

“Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun State to witness eventual enthronement of Imole, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next executive governor of Osun state. This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represents will reign supreme in Osun State,” the party chief explained.

He called on party members to be peaceful and to be on the lookout for provocations from APC members and leaders, urging his members to hold fast to God as we move to the last phase of the political struggle.

