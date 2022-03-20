Body & Soul

Sunday Service Slay

To many, Sunday does not just mark the beginning of every week, the Sunday church service presents another opportunity to show off your personal style.

 

A few fashion lovers have even admitted that the way they slay in church shows how fashionable their entire week would be.

 

So, they make the Sunday service fashion count by going all out.

 

Though some orthodox churches may disagree with ladies’ wearing pants (plain trousers) to church, many liberal churches believe, once the outfit is decent, it is okay to come to the house of God looking good.

 

For the Sunday service fashion vibe, dresses, formal pants paired with corporate shirts, pant suits, skirts and blouses are the key pieces for the occasion.

 

These days Ankara has been infused into many church services’ fashion. We picked a few looks that are great for the Sunday service slay and hope you can make your style count as well

 

