Sunny Ade’s wife for burial Sept 29

Risikat Adeyeye, wife of juju music legend Sunny Ade, will be buried on September 29, according to her family. The ex-Lagos State House of Assembly member passed on in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness. Her death was announced in a statement by her son, George Folarin Olawande. At a press conference yesterday in Lagos, Sunny Ade, who described the deceased as an angel, said she will be buried at Ebony Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. According to him, the family agreed that the lying-in-state and burial will hold same day.

He said: “We, the family, agreed that this coming Wednesday should be the date for the burial, combined with lying-in-state at Ebony Gardens. “I would like to say that when my mother was alive, she left another mother, which is my late wife. And each time they were having a chat, like mother to daughter chat, she used to say, I pray that none of my children should go before me. And today, I pray that none of my children will go before me.”

Like this: Like Loading...