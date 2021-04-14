Arts & Entertainments

Sunny Neji, Gangali, Ohio join MCSN board

Three renowned showbiz and business impresario, Sunny Neji, Fapohunda Asha Gangali and Matthew Ohio have been appointed to the board of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria (MCSN). The General Council (the Board) of MCSN received, considered and unanimously approved the nominations of the three music personalities as members of the Society’s Board of Directors at its meeting of 18th March, 2021. The nominations and appointments of Sunny Neji and Asha Fopohunda (Asha Gangali) were on the basis of MCSN’s agreement with the Performing Musicians’ Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), which provides that PMAN would have two seats on the Board of MCSN.

However, the nomination and appointment of Matthew Ohio was based on his wide interests and representations in the music industry which MCSN hope to leverage on to increase the quality and quantity of its membership and huge repertoire. Reacting to his appointment, Sunny Neji, a veteran musician with several years of experience in the music industry, expressed his delight at the appointment. He promised to do his best to add value to MCSN and the entertainment industry at large. On his part, Asha Fapohunda (Gangali), an established new generation artiste, said he gladly accepts the appointment.

He promised “to work with other Directors in line with the goals and visions of MCSN to become the best Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in Africa and one of the best in the whole world”. Matthew Ohio, a show biz entrepreneur and an investor in the entertainment industry who has provided a platform for several artistes, said he feels grateful and honoured to be appointed as a Director of the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN). He added that he will carry out his duties in the interest of the music industry and its practitioners at large while also applying his knowledge and resources to bring value to the MCSN.

