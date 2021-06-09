News

Sunscreen could prevent skin cancers in albinos, others – Dermatologist

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A consultant physician and dermatologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife, has recommended the use of sunscreen to prevent skin cancers, particularly in Caucasians, people with albinism and very lightskinned Africans or Asians. Explaining how sunscreen could prevent cancer, the consultant physician and dermatologist said this was because the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause DNA damage in skin cells, which can result in skin cancer. Cole-Adeife made the call in an interview with the New Telegraph.

However, she noted that sun-induced skin cancer was not common in Africans or people with dark skin, adding that; “This is because the extra melanin content in the skin of darker-skinned individuals provides some natural photo- protection from the sun, a form of innate sunscreen.” Therefore, she reasoned that the use of sunscreen in this category of people was mainly to minimise skin darkening or tanning and to reduce photo-ageing. Sunscreens are topical products that either absorb or reflect ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun when applied to the skin, thus protecting the skin from sunburn or tanning. Sunscreens can also help to minimise or slow down the developmentof wrinklesand sagging skin, whichisknown as photo-ageing. Sunscreens can come in different forms e.g. cream, lotion, spray, oil, and foam and often also contain moisturizers.

Some are also designed to be waterproof. Chemical sunscreen ingredients are absorbed by the skin into the bloodstream, but physical sunscreen ingredients do not penetrate beyond the outer layer of the skin and are thus not absorbed into the bloodstream. However, there is no evidence that any of thesechemicalscausecancer.

Our Reporters

