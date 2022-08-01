Business

Sunu Assurances: Sustaining dominance amid harsh milieu

The poor acceptance of insurance policy in Nigeria has continued to affect the performance of its stocks in the capital market. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

 

The stocks most times suffer stagnation, hence investors’ cautious attitude to shares of insurance companies. The low standard of living is a major reason for the poor attitude of Nigerians towards insurance services, as the per capital income in Nigeria is very low and thus insurance penetration is bound to be low. Nigerian market is also doubtful of insurance companies. Capital market investors have continued to emphasised the industry regulator, and professional bodies to intensify efforts at mitigating the challenges causing the suboptimal performance of the sector in Nigeria. According to them, a holistic review of industry laws as well as devising new ways to approach insurance in Nigeria would enhance optimum efficiency in operations of the practitioners and forestall further stagnation in their share prices. Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc provides a wide range of insurance products and services. The company’s products include comprehensive private motor insurance, fire and special peril insurance, consequential loss, goods in transit, marine cargo insurance and workmen compensation, also have a fair share of the market sentiment. Ranking Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc is currently the 105th most valuable stock on the NGX with a market capitalisation of N2.03 billion, which makes about 0.0075 per cent of the Nigerian equity market. The current share price of Sunu Assurances (SUNUASSUR) is N0.35. SUNUASSUR closed its last trading day (Monday, July 25, 2022) at 0.35 NGN per share on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Financial Sunu Assurance Plc released its Q1’22 unaudited results for the period ended March 31, 2022. Gross Premium Written grew by 17.01 per cent from N2.25 billion to N2.64 billion. Profit before tax stood at N153.3 million. Profit after tax stood at N89.41 million. SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc’s profit before tax rose to N488 mlion in the 2021 financial year, from N313 million recorded in 2020. The firm said in a statement that this was despite the impact of COVID-19, EndSARS and other claims paid by the company to individuals and corporate entities in Nigeria. It said the N488 million PBT made in 2021 by SUNU and its subsidiary companies represented a 56 per cent growth when compared to the N313 million realised in 2020. Claims payment The company, during the 2021 financial year, paid out claims amounting to N2.6 bil

 

lion from N1.7 billion in 2020, representing a 50 per cent increase. The management said the claims were as a result Covid- 19, Endsars and other claims paid by the company to individuals and corporate entities in Nigeria. During the period, the insurer posted a Profit Before Tax of N488 million in the financial year ended 2021, a 56 per cent growth from N313 million recorded in 2020. Gross Written Premium for the Group grew from N4.2 billion in 2020 to N6.1 billion in 2021. This represents a growth of N1.9 billion in value and 46 per cent in percentage terms due to improved financial stability and sustained business relationship in the insurance market. Market outlook Speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Kyari Abba Bukar, Chairman of the company, said the company was able to achieve this feat despite the economic challenges due to strength and resilience of the board and management. He disclosed that the net claims expenses for the Group increased from N752 million in 2020 by 81 per cent to N1.4 billion due to huge EndSARS claims while the underwriting profit grew from N1.6 billion in 2020 by 34 per cent to N2. 2 billion in 2021. This, he said, was due to 44. 2 per cent increase in underwriting income from N3.2 billion in 2020 to N4.7 billion in 2021. He also said that the operating expenses for 2021 amounted to N2.1 billion which represents an increase of 19 per cent from N1.8 billion in 2020. Abba Bukar added that the investment income for the year amounted to N247 million, a decrease of 28 per cent from 2020 figure of N346 million. The chairman attributed this    to the decline in the investible funds which was a fall out of increased cash ouflows largely related to claims payments. Speaking on the insurance sector, he said the year under review was one of the few years in the history of the insurance business in Nigeria that was received with enthusiasm and expectations because it was expected to mark the end of Cevid19, and its attendant business disruptions. He said: “In fact, most stakeholders tagged it the year of recovery and rebuilding for the insurance companies. Despite rising claims, the industry came out strong and resilient. However, the Delta and Omicron variants of the pandemic compounded the problems leading Nigerian’s unto the fourth wave of the pandemic as declared by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). “Earlier in the year, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) released a 3-year strategic plan on what to expect in 2021 and beyond. Optimism “The plan, which aims to transform the industry within the period of execution, has its foundation on five pillars, which are entrenching effective and efficient service delivery, ensuring safe, sound and stable insurance sector, adequately protecting policyholders and public interest improving trust and confidence in the sector and encouraging innovation and promotion of insurance market development. This plan emanated as a result of unexpected events such as Covid19 pandemic EndSARS protest, kidnappings, communal conflicts that occurred in recent times. “These events altered the modus operandi of the industry’s business conduct, hence the corresponding regulatory response. The insurance sector requires more urgent

recovery  post-Covid19 to support the recovery and restoration of other businesses. “With the industry’s gradual rebound from COVID, the EndSARS protest posed a setback to the profitability of the insurers and reinsurers in 2021.” He noted that, according to Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) statistics, the total claims arising from the destruction of life and properties during the protest was put at N26 billion. “A total claims lodgement which affected the Company was N10 billion while the amount adjusted at N4 billion, SUNU’s share of the adjusted claims was N1.14 billion. “While insurance penetration level measured as insurance gross premium written as a proportion of GDP still remains an issue for the industry, there is still a significant potential for further significant and sustainable growth in the market. “In September 2021, NAICOM launched its online portal in line with its digitalization agenda. This will enhance data collection and bridge the information gap that has characterized the sector in the past,” he said. Samuel Oghenebrume Ogbodu, Managing Director, CEO, SUNU Assurances, while speaking on recapitalisation, said the issuance of 3,010,800,000 ordinary shares at N1 per share by way of private placement to SUNU Participations Holdings SA and SUNU Assurances Vie Cote Divoire SA was completed in February 2021, having secured the requisite regulatory approvals from NAICOM, SEC, NGX, CSCS, CAC, and FRCN. Last line From the foregoing, it is assured that the company’s fundamentals are growing stronger and steadily.

 

