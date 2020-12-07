Business

SUNU targets N1.65bn gross premium in Q1’21

SUNU Assurance Nigeria Plc’s gross written premium for Q1’21 is projected at N1.65 billion, representing 37.59 per cent of the full year budget.
According to the company, the projected premium is expected to be greater than Q1’20 which stood at N1.25 billion by 32 per cent.
In its Q1 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N181.273million as profit after tax and N298.750 million as profit before tax for the period.
Product mix are projected at 19 per cent, 19.5 per cent, 9 per cent 6 per cent, 20 per cent, 6.5 per cent, 15 per cent and 5 per cent for Fire, Oil & Gas,Marine Cargo, Marine Hull, Motor, Engineering, General Accident and Aviation respectively.
Investment income arising from the placement with banks and fixed interest Government securities was projected at 3.75 per cent.
“Reinsurance expenses was budgeted at an average of 31.79 per cent of Gross Premium Income. The projections were based on theUnderwriting projected revenues on the various product lines.
“We also took into consideration the proposed increase in the capacity of our various lines of treaties in 2021 arising from recapitalisation opportunities.
On underwriting expenses, commission received was projected at 20.66 per cent of Reinsurance Outward premium, commission expenses was projected at 13.86 per cent of Gross Premium Income, net claims incurred was arrived at after taking cognizance of claims recovered from reinsurers, salvages and adjustment for outstanding claims and related recoveries while maintenance costs was projected at 3.04 per cent of gross premium,” the insurance firm noted.
The full suspension placed on trading in the Company’s shares by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was recently lifted following the completion of the share capital reconstruction.
Subsequently, Sunu Assurances’ entire issued share capital of 14,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each prior to the share capital reconstruction was delisted from The Nigerian Stock Exchange’s Daily Official List, while the 2,800,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each arising from the share capital reconstruction were listed on the exchange’s Daily Official List on the same day.
With the completion of the Company’s share capital reconstruction, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc was reduced from 14,000,000,000 to 2,800,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

