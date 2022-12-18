Supa Komando to energise fans at GOtv Boxing Night

Leading energy drink brand, Supa Komando from 7Up Bottling Company will be energising boxing and music fans at the 27th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 27), Africa’s biggest boxing show, billed to hold at hold at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on December 26. The event, conceived as a sport and music festival, will feature live musical performances by top Nigerian music artistes. The line-up of artistes includes Ruger and also features top disc jockey, DJ Xclusive, both of whom will be performing courtesy of Supa Komando. There will also be performances by Pheelz, Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice; and Chinko Ekun. The show will feature six boxing bouts, including the World Boxing Federation (WBF) featherweight title fight between Nigeria’s Taiwo “Esepor” Agbaje and Richard Taruc Pumicpic of the Philippines. Explaining the involvement of Supa Komando in the sport-music festival, Segun Ogunleye, GM Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, said both sport and music are driven by energy, which needs to be refreshed all through the duration of the event and after. “There is no doubt that a lot of energy is expended in boxing and music by those directly involved and by fans watching them. As such, the need to be refreshed exists and this need is what Supa Komando will meet on a night of great fun from boxing and smashing music,” Ogunleye said.
