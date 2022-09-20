Sports

Super Eagles assemble for second ever friendly with Algeria

The Nigerian camp in Algeria is already bobbling ahead of next week’s friendly encounter with the Desert Foxes in Oran.

Although it is the 23rd ever encounter of both teams since the first encounter in Lagos during the 2nd All Africa Games, the September 27 duel will be just the second time both teams are meeting in a friendly match.

Their first ever friendly match was that of two years ago at Klagenfurt in Austria when the Algerians were still flaming with an unbeaten to 19 and it later stretched to 35 before it was terminated by an unfancied team, Equatorial Guinea at the last Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahead of next week’s duel, Nigeria’s camp had 18 players as at Monday night. Chidozie Awaziem was the first eagle to land at their camp set at Constantine.

In camp are  Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi. Expected: Uzoho, Adebayo, Duru, Saviour, Iheanacho, Lookman.

 

