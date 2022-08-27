Sports

Super Eagles B land in Cape Coast ahead Ghana clash

Author Our Reporters

The delegation of Super Eagles B to Ghana for Sunday’s African Nations Championship qualifying match against the Black Galaxies has arrived in the Ghanaian coastal city, Cape Coast. Head Coach Salisu Yusuf is at the head of a contingent that includes 22 players, who will prosecute the home-and-away games against the Galaxies.

The Eagles B and their officials travelled aboard Asky Airline flight from Abuja and landed in Accra after a stop-over in Lome, before a road trip to Cape Coast. Nigeria and Ghana clash at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday evening in the first leg of a final qualifying fixture for a spot at the 7th African Nations Championship to be staged in Algeria early next year. Salisu is in Cape Coast with a total of 22 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and five forwards.

Goalkeepers: Adeyinka Adewale; Olorunleke Ojo; Kayode Bankole Defenders: Tope Olusesi; Kazie Enyinnaya; Ebube Duru; Temple Emekayi; Faisal Sani; Samson Gbadebo; Isah Ali; Tosin Adegbite Midfielders: Babatunde Bello; Morice Chukwu; Chiamaka Madu; Joseph Onoja; Afeez Nosiru; Zulkiflu Rabiu Forwards: Adamu Abubakar; Chidiebere Nwobodo; Chijioke Akuneto; Ossy Martin; Andy Okpe

 

