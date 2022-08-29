Super Eagles B team walk tight rope, lose 2-0 to Ghana

Super Eagles B team are currently walking a tight rope in their quest to qualify for the 2023 Championship of African Nations scheduled to take place in Algeria after losing 2-0 to the Black Galaxies of Ghana in the first leg of their qualifier. The game played at the Cape Coast stadium in Ghana saw the host scoring two second half goals to take control of the qualifier. After an evenly-balanced first period, during which goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale quickly redeemed himself after dropping the ball with a Ghanaian forward lurking, Daniel Barnieh shot the Galaxies ahead in the 50th minute from the penalty spot as Beninoise referee Issa Mouhamed punished a Nigerian infringement in the 18-yard box. The Super Eagles fought valiantly to get even as the game wore on, to no avail, and were then open to a sucker punch as Seidu Suraj unleashed a shot from close range that Adewale could only punch into his own net with four minutes left. The result leaves the Super Eagles B with much work to do ahead of the return leg, as both teams square off again at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday evening.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...