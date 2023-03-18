Super Eagles better with players who start at home not Europe –Okpara

Former Nigeria defender, Godwin Okpara, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said players who started their career at home in Nigeria tends to give more to the national team than those who started abroad. Excerpts:

The AFCON qualifiers are just around the corner, and two of our main strikers have not scored in recent games, I mean Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, what would you say about this?

That they have not scored does not mean anything. That is football for you, there is a time for you to do things and other times those things don’t work out. I mean I don’t take it like that, Osimhen is a real striker. Definitely he would still be scoring goals, and that is a good thing for Nigerians, as he is in good shape and will deliver goals.

You just mentioned Osimhen and people already tipping him to win the next African Footballer of the Year Award, what is your take on this?

Yes, I see that coming, just that there is a way they rate this African footballer of the year, it depends on the club that is winning and the national team, and that’s how they judge it. I personally think we have that chance to win that; what we need now is for his team to able to get to the semifinals or finals of the Champions League, but I think with the kind of club he is playing for at the moment, currently at the top of the Serie A table and on the verge of winning it, it should be possible to achieve. I am hoping he gets the African best player of the year award.

Senegal just won the U-20 AFCON in Egypt, meaning the country already won almost all the competitions on the continent, senior AFCON, CHAN, Beach AFCON and the two titles remaining are the U-17 and the U-23, what do you think they are doing right and Nigeria is not doing?

When you look at Senegal, they are more organised and disciplined than we are. And by discipline, I mean look at their coach who has been training their national team for many years now, so there is that continuity there. And that’s the most important thing, to understand each other and operate like a family. So that is why they are always there winning whenever there is a competition. And that is what we need; rather than keep changing players/ coaches repeatedly, we need to have one coach. And when we have one coach, He should set the whole team right, and that’s simply the reason why Senegal is winning everything. They have a kind of pattern that is working for all the teams and we should find a way of doing that with our teams also.

The Flying Eagles lost in the semifinal, although the team won the bronze medal, now we are heading to the World Cup, what do you think the coaches must do for the team to have a good outing in Indonesia?

Sincerely I was not really impressed with the team, I don’t know what the coach needs to do, we have to restructure, b e c a u s e throughout the tournament, the team could not even keep the ball within themselves for nearly one minute, sometimes even for 30 seconds and we don’t play like that. So I don’t know, we really need to do something. Another thing we need from our coaches is sincerity and to be serious in what they are doing, when you are serious you will get things right, so that whoever you choose as a player should be chosen on merit. If the coach chooses on merit, then he would get it right. So, this is what I’m begging the coaches and the team to do, go there and put in the right players who have the capacity to deliver, and not select players because of their availability to play. We do not need that, we can never get it right like that. We have great young players that are ready to play. If the coaches can get this message, definitely we can do something. I never doubt this.

Some people at the moment are saying because a bulk of the players are home-based players, players from academy, maybe the team going to the World Cup could be scouted from abroad, do you buy this idea too?

I don’t buy that idea. We have good players like I said and if they come back, who says they will be the right players for the team? Also, I don’t see any established player in Europe that his club will release to come and play for U-20, I doubt it. Probably players still not in the first teams and not those already playing for their first teams.

Like I was saying, we have the players back home here, I never doubt it, I know that we have them and we can get the best. We need to guide them right, we need to come back home and start from there. Our league is coming up now, when you look at the league you can see away teams beating home teams, it’s an improvement. We have them and I have no doubts about that.

You just mentioned the league and we are still having the U-23 where there have been controversies about the age of some of the players invited, also the U-17, how do we get things right from the league talking about the underage teams?

Before we used to have U-13, U-15 and U-17 tournaments but there is nothing like that anymore, nobody is talking about that now. We have so many academies in Nigeria now and when you have so many academies, you organise a tournament for them. During my own time, the tournaments were there which we are not seeing now. People were more interested in watching U-17 than the senior team then. It’s something that will help you find young players but we don’t see it anymore. Even our leagues don’t see them, it’s not encouraging. The players don’t see leagues to show themselves, there is no television or crowd. They must be motivated so that they will want to play more and show their faces, this is what we need now.

In the past we used to have the Principal’s Cup, recently it returned but it’s yet to be yearly, do you think we need to go back to this fully?

Like I said it starts from the grassroots and we are not seeing that anymore. There are so many things that are not happening that should be happening but we are not seeing them anymore. We need to bring them back so that we can get those teams right again. To get it right we have to go back to our drawing board and look at how we got it right then and how we can get it right again. The Principal’s Cup is like a training, you go there and the field is filled, 23 teams will come to the competition. This was before and this thing should come back for us to get it right again. At least then we got these youngsters, nobody is moti-vating them. They are in the schools, nothing for them, no tournaments, they are wasting. That is why we have most of our kids going on the streets, some becoming cult member, so many of our youngsters are so talented but they don’t have the opportunity. There are so many competitions out there. We need to bring them back and when we do, we will see that everything will change.

Bendel Insurance’ best player in the first half of the abridged league season, Imade Osarenkhoe, was a product of another school football competition, HiFL; do you see more of such players getting opportunity to play for the various national teams?

Of course, we had them before. It depends on how serious the schools are to put together the tournaments. If they are serious, we will have them. During our time we all came out from schools. The greatest number 10 that Nigeria ever had, Henry Nwosu, came out from a school so why not? Stephen Keshi, may God rest his soul, came out from the schools and so many great players like that, we can still do that now.

You were a defender in your playing days, what would you say about the crop of players we have in our defence line now, most of them are from Europe, do you think that has been helpful to the team?

Everyone with their own mentality, those born abroad and those of us born here in Nigeria. For those born in Nigeria, we always look back at where we are coming from and what we passed through to get to where we are at the moment, how hard we worked to get to the top and when you check the condition here and out there, they are not the same. For the home-based players, it’s all about making names for themselves and they want to get up there. When I left Nigeria for Europe, I said I couldn’t come back until I made it out there, that’s the difference between the players from home and those abroad, they never suffered what the home-based suffered to get to where they are. That’s just what I will say, I am not saying the players there are not doing their best, but with players that started their career from home in Nigeria, you will surely get better performance from them than those that find it rosy climbing to the top.

Rivers United remain the only team representing Nigeria on the continent, what will be your advice to the team and do you see the Nigerian league champions winning the CAF Confederation Cup?

They will if they continue to play well and work on the team interaction. The manager, the president, they must be motivated and let them have an atmosphere that they can go places. You can see the condition Nigeria is in, with what is happening in the country some teams in other countries won’t be able to do what Rivers United is doing now. The situations now are bad and that is Nigeria for you. What I need from them is that they should focus because we know how the country is, they need to motivate them and with the effort they are putting in now they will give us the cup and get it right.

