Sports

Super Eagles Coach: Confusion, doubt over technical committee’s roles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

NFF picks Portuguese for Eagles job, needs committee for validation

Confusion and doubt are trailing the directives by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to its technical committee to come up with the names of possible coaches for the Super Eagles in five days as some of the members of the committee have denied knowledge of their role. The NFF in a communique issued after its Executive Committee meeting yesterday mandated the technical committee to recommend coaches to replace Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew of the Super Eagles. However, some members of the committee denied they were contacted before such decision was taken. A member Mutiu Adepoju confirmed to our correspondent that no body had contacted him yet even with four days to the expiration of the deadline. “I am not aware of the job; as we speak, nobody has contacted regarding the assignment,” he said. Another member who didn’t want his name in print also corroborated Adepoju’s position.

However, ex-international Victor Ikpeba, who is a member of the committee said he received an SMS Wednesday evening for a meeting with the NFF’s leadership scheduled for Friday. “I think they have been reaching out to members; I received an invite to a meeting in Abuja. They said it’s about the appointment of the Super Eagles coaches,” he said.

The deadline lapses on Sunday and a member of the committee in a chat wondered about the miracle the NFF will be expecting them to perform when the meeting where the modalities for the hiring of the coaches will be discussed is only scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, a source in the federation reliably confirmed the meeting but insisted that the NFF just needed the contribution of the committee regarding the choice they have made. He said the president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick had convinced members of the board to accept a Portuguese coach and needed the technical committee to validate the choice. “The NFF has made the choice already; and he is a Portuguese but I am sure it is not Jose Paseiro, the man they had an agreement with before the Nations Cup. They just need the committee to validate a decision they have already made,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Omar Assar equals Aruna Quadri’s Olympics feat at Tokyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Egypt’s Omar Assar has equaled Quadri Aruna’s Olympic Games record as the second African player to reach the quarterfinal stage of the men’s singles table tennis event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Nigeria’s Aruna became the first African to reach the quarterfinal after his quarterfinal finish at Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. But Tuesday […]
Sports

StarTimes to air Euro qualifiers friendlies, Nations League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football fans will watch all the actions of UEFA Nations League, European friendly and qualifying matches live and in HD on StarTimes football channels. With friendly games played on Wednesday, more matches will be aired on Thursday, four qualifying matches on Thursday while Nations League resumes on Saturday. Active subscribers can stream the matches and […]
Sports

Portugal defender Pepe out of World Cup playoff with Covid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Veteran defender Pepe will miss Portugal’s World Cup playoff semifinal against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19, the Portuguese football federation announced on Monday. Coach Fernando Santos called up Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo, 21, to replace the 39-year-old Porto player, with the 2016 European champions also without injured Manchester City defender Ruben Dias. Portugal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica