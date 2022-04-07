Super Eagles Coach: Confusion, doubt over technical committee’s roles

NFF picks Portuguese for Eagles job, needs committee for validation

Confusion and doubt are trailing the directives by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to its technical committee to come up with the names of possible coaches for the Super Eagles in five days as some of the members of the committee have denied knowledge of their role. The NFF in a communique issued after its Executive Committee meeting yesterday mandated the technical committee to recommend coaches to replace Austin Eguavoen-led technical crew of the Super Eagles. However, some members of the committee denied they were contacted before such decision was taken. A member Mutiu Adepoju confirmed to our correspondent that no body had contacted him yet even with four days to the expiration of the deadline. “I am not aware of the job; as we speak, nobody has contacted regarding the assignment,” he said. Another member who didn’t want his name in print also corroborated Adepoju’s position.

However, ex-international Victor Ikpeba, who is a member of the committee said he received an SMS Wednesday evening for a meeting with the NFF’s leadership scheduled for Friday. “I think they have been reaching out to members; I received an invite to a meeting in Abuja. They said it’s about the appointment of the Super Eagles coaches,” he said.

The deadline lapses on Sunday and a member of the committee in a chat wondered about the miracle the NFF will be expecting them to perform when the meeting where the modalities for the hiring of the coaches will be discussed is only scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, a source in the federation reliably confirmed the meeting but insisted that the NFF just needed the contribution of the committee regarding the choice they have made. He said the president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick had convinced members of the board to accept a Portuguese coach and needed the technical committee to validate the choice. “The NFF has made the choice already; and he is a Portuguese but I am sure it is not Jose Paseiro, the man they had an agreement with before the Nations Cup. They just need the committee to validate a decision they have already made,” he said.

