Super Eagles expected to beat Sierra Leone -Pinick

Ahead of the November 13 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sierra-Leone scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo State capital, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinick Monday said the Super Eagles would defeat the Sierra Leone counterparts.
Pinick spoke shortly after inspecting facilities at the stadium in the company of the Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu.
This is as Shaibu also appealed that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) through the NFF should allow the installed VAR in the stadium to be used for the match.
“This is a tremendous improvement from the last time I came. This is like what you see in other climes so I am very impressed with what I saw, I commend the governor and his team especially the deputy governor for ensuring that we have this world class facility that we are proud of. We will quietly beat them home and away and we have also made an arrangement for a chartered flight that will take them (Super Eagles) to Sierra Leone after the game
“We are also going to bring in the Super Falcons here, they are the most successful team in Africa because this is their home.”
On COVID-19, he said letters have been sent to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and CAF to allow for half of the capacity of the stadium to be used for fans and officials.

