Super Eagles invitee, Osigwe, tests positive for COVID-19

Newly invited Super Eagles goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe, has been reported to have contacted the novel COVID-19 virus. The player’s Swiss Super League club Lugano, revealed that the player invited by national team Manager, Gernot Rohr, has contracted the virus that has ravaged the whole world since late last year. Osigwe was handed his maiden Super Eagles call-up on Thursday, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-header against Sierra Leone in November, and his health status was confirmed shortly after.

The Luzern-born goalkeeper and Mattia Bottani contracted the virus in Maurizio Jacobacci’s team while six other players have been quarantined. With eight players out of their next Super League fixture against Young Boys on November 1, Lugano reached out to the league authorities and their request for postponement of the encounter to a later date has been approved. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Osigwe will be passed fit and available for the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on November 13, while the secondleg will take place in Freetown four days later.

He joins Maduka Okoye and returning Daniel Akpeyi as the three goalkeepers in Gernot Rohr’s latest selection but Katsina United’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa is on the standby list. Osigwe joined Lugano this summer after leaving Swiss second-tier club Kriens. He has played in four league matches so far with three ending in draws and one win.

Like this: Like Loading...