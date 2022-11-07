Super Eagles land in San Jose ahead of friendly with Costa Rica

The delegation of Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in San Jose, capital of Costa Rica, on Sunday evening ahead of Thursday’s international friendly match between both countries.

The contingent, led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pm Local time (5:30am on Monday in Nigeria).

A playing squad of 18 players, two coaches and other team officials travelled with the team for the friendly game lined up for the Super Eagles by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The Nigerian delegation was received by an official of the Costa Rica Football Federation.

The Super Eagles are lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose as they prepared for their first training session ahead of the big match, to which they were invited as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time on Wednesday, November 9 (which is 3am, November 10 in Nigeria).

