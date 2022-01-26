Sports

Super Eagles’ ouster affects Garoua

The mood in the town of Garoua was bad after the elimination of the Super Eagles from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. It was a 1-0 defeat suffered by Nigeria.

 

The citizens of the town have been supporting Nigeria from the start of the competition especially with their sexy football and performance on the pitch since the start of the AFCON.

 

Nigeria defeated Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau to emerge as the only team with the maximum nine points in the group stages.

 

From the volunteers, the securities, market sellers and other people, it was a total shock when it dawned on them that Nigeria will no longer be part of the competition as they have been envisaging a final game between the Super Eagles and their team, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

 

Some of them who spoke with our correspondent said they can’t even take the shock because they have been able to witness best of football in the last few days.
With the loss, who are the losers apart from the players and officials who have been looking forward to winning the title for the fourth time.

 

Supporters Club

 

Despite singing discordant tunes every time the Super Eagles are playing, the four supporters club are one of the biggest  26 losers of the team’s elimination from the AFCON. They have been looking forward to the Eagles getting far in the competition with sponsors expected to support them till the last day, but they are already counting their loses at the moment with some of them already on their way to Nigeria as at the time of writing this piece.

Journalists

With brands expecting some of the journalists covering the AFCON to feed them with Nigerian contents on a daily basis and been paid for, the elimination of the team as put an end to their business because they won’t have much contents to sell again.

One of the top photo journalists present in Cameroon said he had a deal with an organisation whereby any picture he sells to them will fetch him 99 Euros, but all the pictures must be Nigeria content. From the team’s daily walk to the training, arrival at the stadium, warm up, march proper and the pre- and post-match conferences, all already come to an end.

Some journalists had to change their tickets with almost up to N200,000 while some moved back by road through Yola.

According to reports, there would have been some stipends given to journalists to support their hustles in Cameroon immediately the team gets to the quarterfinal, all now a mirage after the defeat against Tunisia.

Market sellers

Other losers of the Super Eagles ouster are the market people in Garoua as they have been making brisk business with the presence of the Super Eagles in the city. The supporters club have been patronizing them in their numbers, same as the journalists who already taken some of these sellers as personal friends. They are going to have a sharp decline in their sales as they would have gained more if the team had gotten to the quarterfinal before moving to another centre for the semifinal games.

Bike men

Also, with little or no taxi in the town, journalists and other visitors have all resorted to using bikes popularly known as Okoda as a means of transportation, all these will come to an end as bulk of the visitors are already on their way out or out of the town.

 

Hoteliers

The hotels and apartments owners have been making business also in Garoua with some apartments going as high as 250,000CFA per day while the hotels charges between 30,000 to 75,000CFA for a comfortable environment. But obviously business will stop for them as many Nigerians are already on their way home.

 

