Sports

Super Eagles ready to extend unbeaten streak with Cameroon friendly

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Super Eagles say they are determined to extend an unbeaten streak of five matches when they confront the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in the Austrian capital in an international friendly on Friday evening.
Three-time African champions Nigeria have not lost a match since they were edged by the odd goal by reigning African champions Algeria in an international friendly also in Austria in October 2020.
Since then, they have drawn 1-1 with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a friendly match; drawn 4-4 and 0-0 with Sierra Leone in back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifying matches in November 2020; defeated Benin Republic 1-0 in Porto Novo in another 2021 AFCON qualifier and; walloped Lesotho 3-0 in the finale to the 2021 AFCON qualifying race in Lagos.
Defender Anthony Izuchukwu, who plays for Sparta Trnava of Slovakia, joined up with the Nigeria camp at the Hilton Garden Inn, Wiener Neustadt Osterreich on Wednesday, moving the needle on the number of players in camp to 21.
Both fierce rivals on the African continent will again clash in a second game also at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Vienna on Tuesday.
Players in camp:
Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, John Noble
Defenders: William Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem, Anthony Izuchukwu, Jamilu Collins
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Abdullahi Shehu, Abraham Marcus, Samson Tijani
Forwards: Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Anayo Iwuala, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Dortmund signs right back, Thomas Meunier, from PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday after he was won over by the club’s passionate fans during a Champions League game. The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club, reports The […]
Sports

Arteta: Partey was wrong to walk off

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mikel Arteta accused Thomas Partey of failing to grasp the gravity of the situation after he left the field injured in the build-up to Tottenham’s crucial second goal in Sunday’s north London derby. After Heung-Min Son’s stunning long-range strike had given Spurs the lead on the counter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Arsenal were […]
Sports

Minister backs Sahel Military Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts to restore lasting peace in the Sahel region, the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa has secured the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare to stage the Sahel Games in October.   Speaking when the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa Brigadier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica