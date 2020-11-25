Sports

Super Eagles remember Maradona

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have joined the football world in paying tribute to Diego Maradona, considered by many to be one of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game.
Maradona, who captained Argentina to their second World Cup triumph at Mexico’86, died on Wednesday aged 60 after suffering an apparent heart attack at home.

 

 

Incidentally, he was also the captain when both Nigeria and Argentina met in the group stage of the Eagles first ever World Cup appearance at USA’94 which the South Americans won.
However, the former Napoli skipper was randomly picked for the mandatory drug test after the game which he tested positive and which effectively ended his football career.


In remembrance, the Eagles posted a number of pictures on their official Twitter page from the game and also Nigeria’s triumph two years later at the Atlanta’96 Olympics where the late Argentine legend was hugging Nwankwo Kanu after leading the Dream Team to the football gold medal – a first for a team from Africa

