Super Eagles rise on FIFA rankings

Two consecutive wins in the last qualifying tournament for the Africa Cup of Nations have made the Nigeria Super Eagles leap four steps on the monthly FIFA rankings.
The Nigerian sides are now 32 in the world as against the 36th position they hitherto occupied.
That is one of the high points of the latest ranking released on a Wednesday instead of the traditional first Thursday of every month.
In the latest ranking, a total of 185 games comprising qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 shaped the positions of teams.
While the order of the top six has not changed, with Belgium still dominating ahead of France and Brazil, seventh place is now filled by Italy (7, +3).
Like Gli Azzurri, Denmark (10, +2) won their opening three qualifying games for Qatar 2022 and make a return to the top 10.
A little further down, Serbia (25, +5), Nigeria (32, +4), Scotland (44, +4) and Ghana (49, +3) all gained ground in the top 50, which Iceland slipped out of (52, -6).
However, to find the biggest mover this month, we need to look outside the top 100. That distinction goes to Guinea-Bissau (108, +11), with Namibia (111, +10) almost matching them with a jump of 10 places.

Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo double at Barcelona snatches top spot for Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

*Messi overshadowed as Juventus grab 3-0 win they need *Lazio reach last 16 for the first time since 1999 Two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties fired Juventus to a stunning 3-0 win at Barcelona which earned them top spot in Champions League Group G. The striker won his battle against Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou as Juve leapfrogged the home side. Weston […]
Sports

COVID-19: Fans to return to EPL ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy scores two penalties as Foxes sink Baggies

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamie Vardy scored a second-half penalty double as Leicester condemned West Brom to a disappointing return to the Premier League. After goalkeeper Sam Johnstone twice came to the home side’s rescue with saves to deny Harvey Barnes in the first half, new signing Timothy Castagne broke the deadlock when he nodded home a far-post […]

