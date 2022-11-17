Sports

Super Eagles should be playing at the World Cup, says Peseiro

Charges team to go all out for victory against Portugal

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has lamented the inability of the team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, saying the team should be preparing for the Mundial like every other teams rather than playing just ordinary friendly games. Speaking ahead of Nigerian friendly game against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, the coach, who is also a Portuguese, said he wished the game is a World Cup group game. He, however, called on the threetime African champions to show guts, grit and gumption by aiming for victory over their hosts Portugal in Lisbon this evening.

“Sincerely, I am wishing that this is a FIFA World Cup group stage match, because I tell you,that is the level at which Nigeria should be playing. Even though that is not the case, our objective is to go out there and win,” he said. “It is good that we are playing big teams. I am enamoured by that, because this is good for the team and it will sharpen the team to achieve our goal of winning the next Africa Cup of Nations.

Wealsohave the opportunity to test a number of players.” Both countries’ A squads go for each other’s jugular at the 50,000 -capacity Estádio José Alvalade in what is the first senior international clash between them, as from 6.45pm Portugal time (7.45pm NIgeria time). Peseiro has 23 players to pick from in what is perhaps his biggest test since resuming as Nigeria’s manager in the summer. Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye are in Lisbon, just as defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru. In the midfield, the options are Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo. At the fore, Peseiro will be able to pick among France -based duo of Moses Simon and Terem Moffi, Belgium-based Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

 

