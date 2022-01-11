Super Eagles to earn $5000 as bonus for prelims

Super Eagles of Nigeria will smile home with $5000 for every victory in the group stage of the AFCON, according to a report emanating from the Nigeria Football Federation The first match of the Super Eagles is really, a litmus test for the team. As the tournament progresses, the bonus of the team will be increased. If eventually Super Eagles top the group, they will remain in Garoua and if they don’t, the team will have to leave Garoua for another venue. The winner of the tournament will receive $5 million (£3.6 million/€4.4 million), an increase of $500,000 (£367,958/€440,075), while the runner up is set to take home $2.75 million (£2 million/€2.4 million), an increase of $250,000 (£183,979/€220,037). Semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will earn $2.2 million (£1.6 million/€1.9 million) and $1.175 million (£864,000/€1 million), respectively, marking increases of $200,000 (£147,183/€176,030) and $175,000 (£128,785/€154,026). In total, the prize pot has increased by $1.850 million (£1.3 million/€1.6 million). It would be recalled that it took more than a year before the Eagles were paid their outstanding bonus for finishing third at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

