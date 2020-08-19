Super Eagles to resume AFCON qualifiers Nov, World Cup in May 2021

International football activities are set to begin in three months following a directive by CAF.

The international programme opens with the delayed Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which stopped after Match Day 2.

The Match day 3 and 4 were slated for the last week of March. They could not hold owing to global lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the CAF Emergency Committee has approved the resumption date and that of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

A busy schedule therefore awaits the teams who have to play back-to-back encounters. For Cameroon 2021, the qualifiers resume November 9-17, 2020 with the Day 3 & 4 matches whilst the penultimate and ultimate matches take place on March 22-30, 2021.

Consequently, the Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone in the November internal window and travel to Freetown almost immediately for the return leg.

The Super Eagles with six points currently sit atop of Group L, which comprises of Sierra Leone, Benin and Lesotho. Not dropping points in the back-to-back encounter with Sierra Leone in November may guarantee qualification, even with two matches to spare.

Also, the 40 teams in contention for the five slots for Qatar 2022 will commence the journey between May 31 and June 15, 2021 with the Day 1 & 2 matches.

From August 30 till September 7, the Day 3 & 4 matches are expected to take place with Day 5 & 6 matches fixed for October 4-12, 2021.

The Playoff matches have been scheduled for November 8-16, 2021.

Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities with regards to hosting of the matches, and will make pronouncements accordingly in the event of developments that will affect playing a match at the designated venue.

