Super Falcons aim for victory against Portugal

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are ready to put behind them the loss to Jamaica and determined to earn victory against Portugal on Sunday in the second of their three-match programme in the Summer Series tournament taking place in the United States of America.

 

Missing several key players who were held back by either delayed issuance of entry visa or injuries, the African Champions lost 0-1 to the Jamaicans on Thursday at the BBVA Stadium in Houston – the same venue where they will take on the Portuguese on Sunday evening.

 

Deneisha Blackwood, who ply her trade with Houston Dash (the club that uses the BBVA ground), scored in the 54th minute, to end the Super Falcons winning streaks in eight games.

 

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi stopped Blackwood’s penalty in the first half and wished the outcome was different. “I wasn’t happy with the goal.

 

The defence did well, remember we are a new team with time we will be better. We just need to correct our mistakes and ensure we beat Portugal.”

