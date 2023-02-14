Sports

Super Falcons arrive Mexico for Revelation Cup

The Super Falcons have arrived at Leon State of Guanajuato, Mexico for the four-nation invitational tournament, Revelation Cup.

The 2023 edition will be held in León, Mexico from February 15 to 21, 2023.

The Super Falcons take on Mexico in their first game at 10pm on Wednesday.

The team will play their last match against Costa Rica on February 21.

The four countries participating in the tournament include: Nigeria, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico.

The four countries will use the competition to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

 

