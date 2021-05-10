Sports

Super Falcons, Black Queens’ clash headlines AWCON 2022 qualifying draw

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Falconets, Flamingos draw byes in World Cup qualifiers

Continental powerhouses Nigeria and Ghana have been surprisingly drawn against each other in the first round of the qualifying series for the 12th Women African Cup of Nations that Morocco will host in the summer of next year.
At the draw event held in CAF’s headquarters in Cairo on Monday, Equatorial Guinea will square up with the Democratic Republic of Congo while Egypt will play Tunisia.
The winner between the Falcons and the Black Queens will take on the winner of the Niger/Cote d’Ivoire fixture in the second and final round of qualifying slated for October 2021.
In the draw for the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Costa Rica next year, the Falconets drew bye into round two, where they will play the winner of the fixture between Equatorial Guinea and Central Africa Republic. The second round games will hold September 23 – 25 and October 7 – 9, with the third round matches in December this year.
In the draw for the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by India, the Flamingos have been drawn to the second round where they await the winner of the first round fixture pitching Democratic Republic of Congo with Rwanda. The second games will take place in March 2022.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Babalade’s death a huge loss – Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss to not just his family, but the entire Nigerian Football fraternity.   The Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender “I received […]
Sports

We’ll step on toes to revive National Stadium – Chairman

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Co-chairman of the Ministerial Implementation Committee on restoration of the National Stadium, Lagos, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), has promised that the body will step on toes in its quest to achieve success in their assignment. The former AFN Technical Director and World Athletics Licensed, was recently appointed as Co- Chairman alongside the Permanent Secretary, […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo marks landmark appearance with 20th goal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 600th league appearance with his 20th Serie A goal of the season as Juventus comfortably beat Spezia on Tuesday night. All three goals came in the second half, with Ronaldo getting his side’s third when he finished off a quick counter-attack in the final minute, reports the BBC. Alvaro Morata […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica