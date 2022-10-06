Sports

Super Falcons camp bubbles ahead Japan tie

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Waldrum explains reasons for friendlies

Ahead of the friendly game between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Nadeshiko of Japan, the Head coach of the Nigeria team, Randy Waldrum, has given reasons for such high-profile games. Speaking to the media, the coach said there is a need to prepare the team very well for the Women’s World Cup in 2023 as they will be meeting the best of the best across the world. According to him, playing against countries like USA and Japan will be good preparation for the Super Falcons heading to the World Cup. The coach also revealed that the friendly games will serve as a learning curve for some of the young players invited for the games.

“We play these kinds of games against the best in the world because we know that’s what it’s going to be like at the World Cup,” he said. “We just got back from the US, playing the USA and now we’ve come here to Japan, to play against o n e of the world’s best as well.

“I always believe you don’t get better if you don’t play the best competition. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to come here because we know the quality of the team here in Japan. And will certainly prepare us for the things we need to work on over the next 12 months. “We’ve got young players here with us, and I think it’s one of those things that we need to find out where we’re lacking, where we’re deficient and we know playing teams like Japan will expose us in some areas we need to improve on.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Belgian kickboxer ready to fight under Nigerian flag

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigerian born Belgian Kickboxer, Jente Nnamadim is ready to fight under the Nigerian flag and follow the path laid by Israel Adesanya to become a force in the sport. Born to a Nigerian father and Belgium mother, Jente says it will be a dream come true to fight with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his […]
Sports

La Liga: Barca’s shock loss to Cadiz puts Real on verge of title

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona’s place in La Liga’s top four looks much less secure after they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-battling Cadiz on Monday. Lucas Perez’s close-range finish early in the second half condemned Barca to a second consecutive defeat, on the back of their shock exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt […]
Sports

Serie A: Juve ease troubles with Bologna win, Atalanta keep pace with Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus swept aside Bologna 3-0 on Sunday to ease their recent troubles as Atalanta continued their dream start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina which kept them level on points with leaders Napoli. A routine third league win of the season against dismal opposition will stave off questions about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica