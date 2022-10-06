Super Falcons camp bubbles ahead Japan tie

…as Waldrum explains reasons for friendlies

Ahead of the friendly game between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Nadeshiko of Japan, the Head coach of the Nigeria team, Randy Waldrum, has given reasons for such high-profile games. Speaking to the media, the coach said there is a need to prepare the team very well for the Women’s World Cup in 2023 as they will be meeting the best of the best across the world. According to him, playing against countries like USA and Japan will be good preparation for the Super Falcons heading to the World Cup. The coach also revealed that the friendly games will serve as a learning curve for some of the young players invited for the games.

“We play these kinds of games against the best in the world because we know that’s what it’s going to be like at the World Cup,” he said. “We just got back from the US, playing the USA and now we’ve come here to Japan, to play against o n e of the world’s best as well.

“I always believe you don’t get better if you don’t play the best competition. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to come here because we know the quality of the team here in Japan. And will certainly prepare us for the things we need to work on over the next 12 months. “We’ve got young players here with us, and I think it’s one of those things that we need to find out where we’re lacking, where we’re deficient and we know playing teams like Japan will expose us in some areas we need to improve on.”

