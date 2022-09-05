Sports

Super Falcons confront world champions, USA, again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria and USA women National Senior Teams clash in Washington DC on Tuesday in the second of a two-match tour of the United States by the nine-time African champions.

Three-time world champions USA trounced the Falcons 4-0 in the two teams’ first encounter at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, with a brace from Sophia Smith and one each by Lindsay Horan and Alex Morgan.

Both USA and Nigeria have qualified to participate at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be staged by Australia and New Zealand in the summer of next year.

Tuesday’s encounter will take place at the Audi Field in Washington. Audi Field is utilized by National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer team, D. C. United and though the USWNT have played 10 times previously in Washington (all at the RFK Stadium), it is their first run-out at the Audi Field.

The game will commence at 11pm Nigeria time (6pm in Washington DC)

Meanwhile, prior to their clash with USWNT in Kansas City, the Super Falcons took time to have a ‘Meet and Greet’ session with some prominent Nigerians based in the State of Missouri, including Adeola Ajayi (ex-Nigeria basketball team player), Chioma Atanmo (Community Manager, Sporting KC), Olofu Agbaji (ex-Nigeria basketball team player), Tijani Idris (ex-Nigeria basketball team player) and David Ehindero (a U.S –based Nigerian businessman).

Also at the simple but lively session were John Allagh (ex-Nigeria basketball team player), Prince Tega (a player with NFL football team, Kansas City Chiefs), Ochai Agbaji (ex-Nigeria basketball team player) and Victor Ejelonu (CEO, My Village Grill Restaurant).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton compound Arteta’s woes with 2-1 win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Liverpool hammer Palace, Man City squeeze past Saints   Arsenal fell to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season as Everton claimed victory at Goodison Park to move up to second in the table. Rob Holding diverted the ball into his own net after a flick-on from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to put Everton 1-0 up. […]
Sports

Goretzka scores in Bayern win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Leon Goretzka scored on his comeback from four months out with a knee injury as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich beat Freiburg.   The Germany midfielder headed in from Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick. Nils Petersen levelled seconds after coming on with a first-time finish.   Substitute Serge Gnabry put Bayern ahead again with a good first touch […]
Sports

Barcelona confirm €122m salary cuts, announce presidential election schedule

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona have officially announced the club has ratified an agreement over a reduction in salary for players and staff, as well as confirming the schedule for the upcoming presidential election. Goal understands the salary reduction will come in the form of a deferred payment of €122 million (£110m/$146m) . Barca were hoping to save […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica