Super Falcons get first victory at Wafcon

Defending champions Nigeria collected their first points of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 victory over Botswana in Rabat on Thursday after having lost their opening game to South Africa.

Ifeoma Onunmou tucked away the ball in the first half and substitute Christy Ucheibe added a second goal with a powerful header from a corner, just minutes after coming on at the start of the second half.

Nigeria are now on three points from two games and expected to secure their quarterfinal place on Sunday when they finish their Group C campaign against rookies Burundi.

Botswana also have three points, after having beaten Burundi 4-2 in their opener, and could yet also advance to the quarterfinal, even if as one of the best third placed finishers.

They are up against South Africa in their last game, also on Sunday, where they will need to be more adventurous than they were against the Super Falcons, as they looked tentative and a little nervous against the reigning continental champions.

Botswana did hold out until the 20th minute before an excellent defence-splitting pass from Halimatu Ayinde set up Onunmou for the opening goal as the American-based striker ran onto the ball and steered it into the net.

Botswana’s nippy attacker Refilwe Tholakele occasionally proved a handful for Nigeria and also tested them from set pieces. She had two good strikes on target dealt with by the Nigeria ‘keeper Cynthia Nnadozie.

But there was no doubt Nigeria were the stronger side and Ucheibe made a quick impact after coming on with her header.

There were several chances thereafter for the champions to extend their lead but coach Randy Wambush used the later stages of the game to give other members of their squad a runout.

Earlier on Thursday, South Africa won their Group C game 3-1 over Burundi to keep up their 100 per cent start to the tournament in Morocco.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

 

