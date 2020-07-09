Super Falcons goalie, Oluehi, joins Spanish side

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has joined Spanish side Pozoalbense on a one year deal. This development will be a great one for the 33-year-old Nigerian goalie whose dream since she was young is to play for a top side in the Spanish League. Since she returned from Norway, Oluehi has been playing for Rivers United where she has won the Nigerian Women’s Premier League titles. She actually started her career at Bayelsa Queens where she also won the topflight title before moving to Sunshine Queens where Oluehi did not enjoy much active playing time.

The injury she sustained then in Akure also affected her playing chances before she moved to Norway and later came back to Nigeria. Last two years, Oluehi was superb for Rivers United in the final of the Federation Cup in which the Port Harcourt side defeated Confluence Queens to lift the title. Oluehi has played for the Super Falcons at three World Cup and also featured in four Africa Women’s Cup of Nations which she won three times.

Like this: Like Loading...