Super Falcons goalie, Oluehi, joins Spanish side

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has joined Spanish side Pozoalbense on a one year deal. This development will be a great one for the 33-year-old Nigerian goalie whose dream since she was young is to play for a top side in the Spanish League. Since she returned from Norway, Oluehi has been playing for Rivers United where she has won the Nigerian Women’s Premier League titles. She actually started her career at Bayelsa Queens where she also won the topflight title before moving to Sunshine Queens where Oluehi did not enjoy much active playing time.

The injury she sustained then in Akure also affected her playing chances before she moved to Norway and later came back to Nigeria. Last two years, Oluehi was superb for Rivers United in the final of the Federation Cup in which the Port Harcourt side defeated Confluence Queens to lift the title. Oluehi has played for the Super Falcons at three World Cup and also featured in four Africa Women’s Cup of Nations which she won three times.

CAF releases new guidelines for competitions’ restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

C onfederation of African Football (CAF) has released strict rules for various associations, players, and managers to follow before the resumption of action.     Football leagues across the continent, just like the rest of the world, were suspended following the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands. […]
NOC celebrates 2020 Olympics Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee joined other National Olympic Committees across the globe to take part in the 2020 Olympic Day celebration. The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, 1948 with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement and it has become a yearly event ever since. All NOCs joined a digital Olympic Day […]
EPL: Adams stunner gives Saints shock win over City

Posted on Author Reporter

  Che Adams scored his first Premier League goal in spectacular style as Southampton withstood a Manchester City barrage to earn victory in a lively encounter at St Mary’s. Adams, who joined Saints from Birmingham City for £15m last July, lobbed goalkeeper Ederson with a first-time strike from 40 yards out after Oleksandr Zinchenko had […]

