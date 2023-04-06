Super Falcons in a difficult group, says Waldrum

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has described the team’s group at the fast-approaching FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as a tough group and it will pose a big challenge to the ambition of the team. Nigeria is placed in the same group with the Olympic champions Canada, the debutant Republic of Ireland and the host Australia.

“Many people have our group ranked as the hardest in the World Cup. The other three teams are all ranked in the top 25 in the world. They all pose different kinds of problems,” he said. “Just like Canada, Australia has so, so many stars. They have Sam Kerr leading the line and a host of really, really talented players behind her. And if that’s not going to be hard enough, they’re the host nation, so we’ve got a lot to overcome.

“It’s going to be a very, very big challenge for us. Obviously, as a coach, I look forward to these challenges and I think our players also will, but clearly, it will be very difficult for us. “Look at Australia’s recent performances. They’re handling strong opposition pretty easily. Australia are flying right now and, in a World Cup at home, they’re sure to be flying.”

