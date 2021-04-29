Super Falcons’ Ordega joins Spanish side

Spanish Iberdrola side, UD Levante Feminino, has announced the capture of Nigeria’s Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega till the end of the season. The Benue born attacker has been unattached since she ended her deal with Chinese Women league club few month back. The international attacker with Nigeria has extensive experience in European football and, specifically, played for Atlético de Madrid during part of the 2017/18 financial year, playing a total of eight games in the Primera Iberdrola. In addition, she has played for different clubs such as Bayelsa Queens and River Angels in Nigeria while outside the country, she has played in Russian for Rossinyaka, Swedish side, Pitea, Washington Spirit, in the US, Sydney FC of Australia and Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese women league.

Like this: Like Loading...