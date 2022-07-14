Sports

Super Falcons qualify for FIFA World Cup

…as Pinnick praises team’s ‘resilient’

Nigeria qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals after a lone goal by Rasheedat Ajibade steered the Super Falcons to the semi-finals of the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the expense of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses.

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene made a bold run at the Cameroonian defence supported by twists and turns and the ball somehow landed at the feet of gangling Ifeoma Onumonu, who heaved the ball into the box for Ajibade to nod past Ange Bawu for the only goal of the match in the 57th minute.

The nine-time champions dominated a physical game right from onset and could have led by at least two goals in a first period they created chance after chance only to be undone by near misses.

In the 7th minute, Onumonu, who scored the first goal in the 2-0 defeat of Botswana in Group C that rejuvenated Nigeria’s campaign following the opening game defeat by South Africa, headed Okobi-Okeoghene’s well-weighted free-kick over the sticks. In the 24th minute, Onumonu and Ucheibe were involved as a melee ensued in the Lionesses’ vital area, but Bawu was up to the task.

The two teams abbreviated each other’s opportunities with very close marking in a turgid second half. However, after Nigeria scored, Gabrielle Onguene let fly at the Nigerian goal but it went far away.

Ajibade’s headed goal, her third of the tournament, took Nigeria to eight goals in the championship with only two conceded – both against South Africa – and their reward is a potentially-explosive semi-final duel against slick host nation, Morocco.

The Atletico Madrid of Spain forward was named the Woman of the Match.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Thursday showered praises on the Super Falcons, saying their resilience against the fit-fighting Indomitable Lions reflected the fabled Nigerian spirit.

 

