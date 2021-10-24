Super Falcons target another victory in Accra

Nigeria women national team, Super Falcons, will on Sunday target a good result in Accra against the Black Queens of Ghana in the second leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier. Nigeria currently leading 2-0 on aggregates after securing the win in Lagos with two goals from Uchenna Kanu in the first leg of the game. A win or a draw in Accra will move Nigeria to the net round of the qualifiers and a step closer to the AWCON in Morrocco and an opportunity to fight for a place at the Women World Cup.

The Super Falcons’ contingent on Saturday morning flew into Accra aboard a chartered Air Peace jet and had their official training at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4pm Ghana time (5pm Nigeria time) same day. A win or at least a draw in Ghana on Sunday will see Nigeria through to the second round, where they will square up against Niger Republic or Cote d’Ivoire in February next year.

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has said he is not carried away with the first leg win while expecting his team to perform better in the second leg. “We are extremely excited about the win. It’s important to get a win at home and keeping a clean sheet too was very important for us to go into the second leg,” said Waldrum.

“In the first half, we came out with a good attacking mentality. In the second half, we played a little more off the counter. “But the players fought really hard, I thought Chiamaka came up with a big-time save to keep a clean sheet which was very important for us. We all understand this is just half of the job.

“The staff will get back and we would have some conversations and watch the video of how we want to approach the second leg,” he noted. “We all know that when you do home and away it’s important to keep a clean sheet at home. “But it’s also important to score a goal in the second leg because the away goal really counts for you. “So, we will have to find a balance of making sure that we are attacking but also protecting the two-goal lead that we have.”

