Sports

Super Falcons to go all out against N’Zealand to make a point

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Super Falcons will seek victory over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in Turkey on Tuesday to prove that their recent wins over Costa Rica and Haiti were no flukes, says team captain Onome Ebi.

Goals by Esther Okoronkwo and Asisat Oshoala steered the nine-time African champions past Haiti in Antalya on Thursday, for a second consecutive win on the road. This came after the 1-0 defeat of Costa Rica at the Revelation Cup Tournament in Mexico, the goal also coming off the boot of Esther Okoronkwo.

“We have to maintain the form that we have attained over the past two matches,” Ebi told thenff.com moments after the team’s last training session at the Emir Sports Complex on Sunday.

“It is important for us to keep up the momentum, to keep winning and know that we can always overwhelm our opponents. The spirit is back and we are determined to sustain it.”

Tuesday’s clash against New Zealand will take place at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, as from 4pm Turkish time (2pm Nigeria time).

Ebi, who has played in five FIFA World Cup finals (USA 2003, China 2007, Germany 2011, Canada 2015 and France 2019) will be making her sixth appearance at football’s top table for women when the Falcons take on co-hosts Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland in Melbourne and Brisbane this summer.

“We suffered a poor patch for some months but we are happy to start winning again. The hard job is to sustain the winning streak and we’re ready to do that hard work.”

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Klopp urges Liverpool players to step up and score in absence of Mané, Salah

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Prolific forwards are away at the Africa Cup of Nations • ‘Everybody is absolutely invited to score a goal,’ says Klopp Jürgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to summon the spirit of their glorious comeback against Barcelona to score goals in the absence of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer. Liverpool, who […]
Sports

Villa not a stepping stone to Liverpool job – Gerrard

Posted on Author Reporter

  Steven Gerrard has slammed claims he will use the Aston Villa job as a stepping stone towards eventually taking charge of his former club Liverpool. Gerrard was hired as Villa boss last week after agreeing to leave Scottish champions Rangers. Premier League strugglers Villa host Brighton in Gerrard’s first match on Saturday and his […]
Sports

Replacing Osimhen will be difficult, says Lille’s new signing David

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Lille’s new signing, Jonathan David believes it will be difficult to replace ‘exceptional’ Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the club.   The young Canadian striker joined the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit from Belgian First Division A side Gent this summer for a reported fee of €32 million as a direct replacement for the Nigeria international.   […]

Leave a Reply