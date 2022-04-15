Sports

Super Falcons to know Women AFCON group opponents on April 25

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nine-time champions Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations when the draw is staged on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Goals by new birds Ifeoma Onumonu and Esther Okoronkwo steered the Super Falcons to a 3-0 aggregate win over Cote d’Ivoire in the final round of the qualifiers in February.
In the earlier round, forward Uchenna Kanu scored both goals in Lagos to lift the Falcons past the Black Queens of Ghana, who won the return leg 1-0 in Accra.
Nigeria won the first edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (then known as African Women Championship) staged in the country in 1998, and has won seven other championships.
The only times the Super Falcons did not emerge victorious in the history of the competition were when the tournaments were staged in Equatorial Guinea, in 2008 and 2012.
This year’s tournament in Morocco, July 2 – 23 comes with added impetus as the four semi finalists will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia/New Zealand.
The 12 teams that have qualified to play at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations are: Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, Burundi, Zambia, Togo, Senegal, Tunisia, Botswana, Cameroon, South Africa, Burkina Faso.
They will be divided into four groups of three teams each.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Fayemi approves Trust Fund Bill on sports

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the promulgation of Sports Development Trust Fund (SDTF) in the State. This according to the government came as an attempt to make sports in the state a reliable sector and capacity enhancement for the youths. Fayemi in a statement at the weekend by the General Manager, Ekiti State […]
Sports

EPL: West Ham stun Chelsea in thrilling game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre winner as top-four hopefuls West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea 3-2 in a pulsating encounter at the London Stadium, reports the BBC. RESULT • West Ham 3 – 2 Chelsea   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits […]
Sports

Solskjaer to allow six Man Utd players leave this January

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, could offload as many as six players this month, the UK Sun reports. He is expected to sit down for crunch talks with a cluster of his squad ahead as the winter transfer window opens. Sergio Romero is almost certain to depart, having been denied a move away […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica