Sports

Super Falcons to play Banyana, Botswana, Burundi at Women’s AFCON  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nine-time winners Nigeria have been drawn to play South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Botswana and Burundi in Group C of the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place July 2– 23 in Morocco.

Nigeria and South Africa faced off in the same group at the last edition of the competition in Ghana, with the Banyana winning by the odd goal. Both teams again met in the final, which ended scoreless after regulation and extra time. The Super Falcons eventually triumphed 4-3 on penalties to win their 9th title.

Host nation Morocco head Group A that also has Burkina Faso, Senegal and Uganda, while Cameroon head Group B where they tango with Zambia, Tunisia and Togo.

All the four semi finalists at the championship will represent Africa at the first –ever 32 –team FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by New Zealand and Australia in the summer of next year.

GROUP A

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Senegal

Uganda

GROUP B

Cameroon

Zambia

Tunisia

Togo

GROUP C

Nigeria

South Africa

Burundi

Botswana

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

LMC to Kano Pillars: Tell your fans to stay in Kano

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The League Management Company has warned Kano Pillars not to travel to Katsina with their fans as the club face off against Katsina United in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 22 games to be played across various centres in the country.   In the last three seasons, there has been issues between […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: New dates for Super Eagles/Black Stars play-off

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was on Monday notified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will now take place on new dates. The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium, will now take place on […]
Sports

Amstel Malta remains Okpekpe Race’s Official Malt Drink

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label, Okpekpe International 10km road race, have confirmed that Amstel Malta, the low sugar malt drink will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State. Mike Itemuagbor, CEO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica