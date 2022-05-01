Super Falcons will avoid Banyana Banyana banana peels –Waldrum

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has said the country’s women side would be going all out to avoid any mistakes against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa when hostilities begin at the fast-approaching Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Speaking after the draws in Morocco, the US-based coach said there is need to avoid any banana peels from the South African who almost denied the team a record of winning their record title in Ghana in 2018.

The Nigerians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Banyana Banyana at the group stage but bounce back to win the WAFCON for the ninth time in their history in 2018.

Despite bowing to South Africa in the Aisha Buhari Cup final last September, Waldrum will hope his side can go all the way again this time around, and he is looking forward to coming up against three teams with very distinctive qualities. The Falcons are drawn in Group C alongside perennial rival, South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

“Draws are always interesting and unpredictable. So, we will focus on preparing for them all,” Waldrum told CAFOnline.com after the draw.

“We respect South Africa but we also know the situation the last time we played them. We will be ready and prepared to win just as we will be with all the teams in our group. Playing teams like the Olympic gold medalists Canada and playing well shows us the heights we are capable of achieving.

“We must remain focused and continue improving in some areas in order to become a world power which we are capable of achieving.”

