Super Falcons work in progress – Waldrum

With another loss in Mexico at the Revelations Cup, making it straight six loses for the Super Falcons in their last six international games, the coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, has said the team is still remains work in progress. The Nigeria women last won a game at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco against Cameroon in the quarterfinal stage of the championship.

The Super Falcons yet again lost 1-0 to host Mexico in the wee hours of yesterday. The American said they are going to take the positives from the game A late goal from Kiana Palacios was the sole difference between the Waldrum-led girls and Mexico at the León Stadium, with the goal coming in the 85th minute of the encounter. “It’s a learning process for us. It was an opportunity to try new things.

New ideas and new tactics,” Waldrum said after the game. “We started the game strongly though they dominated the last 20 minutes of the first half. “It’s always disappointing when you concede late in any game. We will learn from this defeat and prepare for our next game.” The Super Falcons will play their second game on Saturday against Colombia and the U.S born Tactician, will be hoping to get a better result against the South American side.

