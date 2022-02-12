Super FM berths in Benin, promises all-round package for listeners

A new radio station, Super FM 88.1, has berthed in Benin City, Edo State, with the promise of an all-round package for radio listeners. Speaking to journalists, the Head of Station, Gbenga James, said the Super FM Group which already has stations in Ijebu Ode and Port Harcourt is prepared to deliver quality content to the listeners. According to him: ‘Super FM 88.1 is a radio station that is out to give our listeners a whole package in news, entertainment, sports and human angle. We are not only here, Super FM is already in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. We are test-running the ones in Benin City and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while a license has been secured for the one that will be cited in Lagos. Our mission statement is making individuals better than we met them.

“Our aim is basically to inform, influence and inspire our listeners. We have the best hands with good work experiences in the media, and part of our vision is to make the community better than we met them. Our unique selling point is nothing but our content, today, we have people who are wounded in our society and may be contemplating to commit suicide, but may be after listening to us will change their minds.’’

