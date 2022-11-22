Sports

Super Promotions with iLOT BET during FIFA World Cup 2022

iLOT has already started recording winners from their promotions put up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a bettor you shouldn’t only enjoy the rush these matches bring to you but you should also benefit from the World Cup fixtures. iLOT has given that opportunity to all their bettors. iLOT is offering tons of fabulous prizes including; 3 Brand New Toyota Corolla cars, 23 iPhones and over 20 million naira in Bonuses and Coupons.  If you have not started predicting, it’s not too late to start now. Tips on how to be part of the winners:

  1. To win the first car, before 10:00 am on the 23rd of November, 2022, players are free to predict the 2022 World Cup winners during the different stages of the tournament. Players making all correct predictions will be awarded a car. Note that all predictions end by 10:00 am on the 23rd of November, 2022. There will also be a prize pool of 100,000 naira that will be shared amongst players that predict the right scores every match day starting from the 18th of November.
  2. To win the second car, players who place a cumulative bet of 20,000 naira on matches during the 2022 World Cup Group Stage from the 20th November to 2nd of December are eligible for the lucky draw to win a brand new car.
  3. To win the third car, players who place a cumulative bet of 20,000 naira on matches during the 2022 World Cup Knockout Stage from the 3rd of December up till the 18th of December are eligible for the lucky draw to win another car. The more you bet, the higher the chance of winning a car. A random draw will be conducted in 3 working days after the end of the group stage and final match, respectively. Winners of the draw will be announced at iLOT.
  4. Lastly, for this promo, an iPhone 12 will be given away every day. For every match day during the World Cup, 1 match will be picked for this promotion. This promotion is exclusive to players who place a cumulative bet of 3000 naira in one day. When a goal is scored, treasure chests with prizes including iPhone and Coupons will be given away at random immediately.

Also, the winners of each round of prediction have the opportunity to share a prize pool. For Round of 16, all winners share a 5 million naira prize pool. For Top 8 Teams, all winners share out of a 3 million naira prize pool. For Top 4 Countries, all correct predictions share out of a 2 million naira prize pool.

Start making your predictions now. Start winning big with iLOT BET this World Cup season.

 

 

