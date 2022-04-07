Sports

Super Six: Lakeside Queens plan big for amateur female league

As part of their preparation for the nationwide cadre of the Nigeria Women Football League, Lakeside Queens of Bariga, Lagos has won the Scouting Championship recently staged in Badagry. The team under the tutelage of Coach Oluwatobi Ganiyu defeated Global Soccer Angels, Badagry 2-1 in the final of the tournament in which 16 teams took part.

Victory Queens, Ikorodu, Future Stars 99 Igando, Young Talents 99 of Orile Agege, Makbel Queens of Ikorodu, and Aseyori Queens from Owode Yewa, Ogun State are some of the teams that took part in the pre-season tournament organized for amateur female teams. Lakeside Coach, Ganiyu told our correspondent that the team was getting fully set for the league taking place in Benin, Edo State between April 22 and 27. “We are really excited that the players are doing so well in preparation for the league. We are working hard to make a good impact because there are lots of talented players in our team,” Ganiyu said. The Gbagada-Bariga based side is one of the academies producing grassroots talents in both male and female cadres of the round leather game. Players like Yetunde Balogun, Aminat Folorunsho, Olamide Oyinlola and Motunrayo Ezekiel are those expected to boost the team in Benin. The CEO of lakeside Queens Olalekan Ganiyu said efforts are on to make the young girls excel in forthcoming Super Six in Benin especially with the team having the league highest scorer with six goals, Ezekiel, in its fold.

 

