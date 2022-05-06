News Top Stories

Super Tucano: False claim can’t secure PDP presidential ticket, BMO tells Saraki

Posted on

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has again challenged a former President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, to come clean on his comments on the Super Tucano light-attack aircraft procured for the ongoing war against insurgency. Secretary of BMO, Mr. Cassidy Madueke, in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, said the former Senate President should know that no amount of bending the truth would secure him the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the country.

Saraki, had in a recent interaction with the media, claimed that he (Saraki) saved President Muhammadu Buhari from impeachment on account of the fact that the Presidency embarked on the procurement of the aircraft without first seeking the approval of the National Assembly. Madueke said Saraki must have told the story abouttheaircraftbecausehe thought that would put him in good standing to secure the PDP presidential ticket. “He is trying to claim what he did not do. His claims are contrary to what he did against this government and unfortunately for him and fortunately for this government, he failed.

If he had come back as Senate President, it would have been a more calamity to this administration,” Madueke said. The BMO had earlier accused Saraki of rewriting history in a bid to claim credit for the successful deal which Nigeria struck with the United States of America on the purchase of the Super Tucano light-attack aircraft. According to the BMO, the facts on ground showed that former President of the UnitedStates, DonaldTrump, had given his approval to the deal within one month of assuming office in 2017.

“It has come to our notice that former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, had been giving the impression that an intervention he spearheaded paved the way for the sale of the aircraft to Nigeria. “While we understand that he needed to make himself look good at a time when he was seeking his party’s presidential ticket, we make bold to say that the claim is far from the truth. “A timeline of the interaction that led to the deal showed that then President Donald Trump had, within one month in office, assured President Muhammadu Buhari, during a phone call in February 2017, of his readiness to support Nigeria’s plan to procure the counterinsurgency aircraft.”

 

