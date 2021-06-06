Super Tucano jet’ll be game-changer in insurgency war, says Lawmaker

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, Abass Adigun, has expressed confidence that the 12 units of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft the Federal Government ordered from the United States of America will be the game changer in the battle against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

Adigun, who made this known in a statement on behalf of four other members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force, said that they had concluded assessment tour of six of the 12 planes ahead of their delivery to Nigeria in July.

According to Adigun who represents Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, considering the potency of six of the aircraft expected in Nigeria in July and the remaining six expected before the end of October, the military would be further empowered to take the battle against insurgency to the terrorists in their hideouts.

The lawmaker, who retired from the US Navy to join politics in Nigeria, said: “The aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets that can enable it to carry out a series of military missions including close air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and can fly on an unpaved runway, among other capabilities”.

