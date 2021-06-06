News

Super Tucano jet’ll be game-changer in insurgency war, says Lawmaker

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comments Off on Super Tucano jet’ll be game-changer in insurgency war, says Lawmaker

Vice Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Air Force, Abass Adigun, has expressed confidence that the 12 units of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft the Federal Government ordered from the United States of America will be the game changer in the battle against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

 

Adigun, who made this known in a statement on behalf of four other members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force, said that they had concluded assessment tour of six of the 12 planes ahead of their delivery to Nigeria in July.

 

According to Adigun who represents Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency, considering the potency of six of the aircraft expected in Nigeria in July and the remaining six expected before the end of October, the military would be further empowered to take the battle against insurgency to the terrorists in their hideouts.

 

The lawmaker, who retired from the US Navy to join politics in Nigeria, said: “The aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets that can enable it to carry out a series of military missions including close air support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and can fly on an unpaved runway, among other capabilities”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ibom Progressive Movement writes petition to APC national leadership alleging victimisation of youth leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ibom Progressive Movement has written a letter to the national Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging the exclusion of the youth leader of the Akwa Ibom state chapter, Steve Ntukekpo, from the caretaker committee by the Acting National Secretary, Senator John Udoedehe. In the petition which was signed by Idorenyin Ekwo, State Coordinator […]
News Top Stories

Greenfield abduction: We cannot afford N160M, assist us –Parents cry out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Parents of the remaining 16 abducted students and three staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna yesterday cried out over the outrageous demand of the kidnappers who took away their children from the school. The parents who gathered to pray for the safe release of their children stated that they cannot pay the latest ransom of N160 […]
News

Why I want to be NANS President -Olaseinde Adeyinka NEWTON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Comrade Olaseinde Adeyinka, fondly called NEWTON by his admirers, is a 23-year old former Students Union President (SUG) and a final year Student of Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State. In this interview with our correspondent, the activist said his number one priority for running for the apex leadership of the Nigerian […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica