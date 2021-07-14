News

Super TV boss: Chidinma new statement should not be taken seriously – Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday said that Chidinma Ojukwu’s new statement that she did not kill the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, should not be taken seriously. Odumosu said the police had her first interview where she claimed that she committed the crime on tape.

In a video that went viral on Monday, the undergraduate denied killing the Super TV CEO, a claim that was contrary to her first confession. When she was paraded at the police command’s headquarters on June 24, the suspect had admitted to stabbing the 50-year-old in the neck with a knife after a disagreement. Odumosu, however, insisted that the police had the suspect on tape during her confession.

He said: “That is the trait of an active criminal; she was here, we recorded her. The night she was arrested, we recorded her at the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), even the lady that rented the place to her, we recorded her and we have all that.

If she now has an afterthought, investigation will prove that.” On his part, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the interview should be dismissed as a mere excuse. He said Chidinma remained a prime suspect and whatever was said in the video would not change the facts. However, the suspect’s narrative in the video showed that it was recorded after her parade. In the trending video interview conducted by Crime Fighters, the 21-year-old claimed that she found Ataga’s corpse after returning to the service apartment where both of them lodged at Lekki, Lagos State. She said: “Before I was leaving, he stood up to lock the door, but when I got in, I was knocking and when there was no answer, I opened and the door was already opened, as it wasn’t locked; the duvet and pillow were on the floor.”

