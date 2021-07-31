Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, laid to rest in Lagos amid tears

Usifo Ataga, the slain Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, has been buried amid eulogies and tears from family members, close associates and other sympathisers.

The remains of Ataga were on Friday interred in a private ceremony at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The service of songs and funeral rites on Thursday and Friday respectively held amid tight security. He was buried around 12:30pm in a low-key ceremony. Journalists were restricted from covering some aspects of the burial.

Ataga was found dead in an apartment at Lekki last month. He was allegedly murdered a few days before his 50th birthday.

Following his death, Lagos Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu and others in connection with his death. The mother of the deceased, Sylvia Ataga, at the service of songs on Thursday, said her son died an undeserved death.

Sylvia, in her tribute said: “God knows he did not deserve what those people did to him. “My heart bleeds to him anytime I remember.

He was generous to a fault. “It took death for me to know how loved he was. He has been robbed of the joy of seeing a project he spent seven years working on. “He has been denied the joy of seeing his children grow up, go to the university, get married and make him a grandfather.

“These are the wishes of every parent. His love for his children cannot be quantified. No way!” Sylvia said her son was so caring that she would hesitate to tell him when “she was not feeling too well.”

Like this: Like Loading...