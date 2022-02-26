News

Superior intelligence by insurgents may collapse Nigeria, says Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

A Lagos based cleric and security expert, Rev Ladi Thompson, has urged the Federal Government to raise the level of its intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency and banditry otherwise the country may be run by the insurgents.

Thompson in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday he stated that the insurgents have so far proved to possess superior intelligence gathering ability than the Nigerian state just as he called for the adaptation of coordinated strategic response if the country ever hopes to win the war on terror. According to him: ‘‘Until we develop a cohesive, expansive and detailed coordinates for our strategic response to the local expressions of this global war form we really cannot start talking about any solutions.’’ Thompson said that what Nigeria is being confronted with is far more than the present armoury and intelligence available to the nation.

‘‘This threat is far more intelligent than the bank of ideas that our nation had in its kitty. Most of this stale news that we circulate within Nigeria every now and then are merely palliatives to external prompts,’’ he disclosed. He lamented the fact that the government has not re

 

Our Reporters

