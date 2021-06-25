Arts & Entertainments

Supernova Live Concert: Tuface, MC Edo Pikin, Juliet Ibrahim, others storm Abuja

All is now set for the Supernova Live Concert billed to hold on Saturday, October 16 at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The organisers says the concert is going be another mind-blowing as Supernovamusician is ready to bring down the roof with different sound from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The show will feature ‘Africa Queen crooner’ Tuface, MC Edo Pikin, Juliet Ibrahim, others and it is packaged by Black Celebrity Magazine. Nweke Joy Chinenye Serrato popularly known as Supernovamusician is a multi talented female singer, songwriter, actress, movie producer, story writer and the CEO of Supernova Music Worldwide. She started her music career very early in life as the lead singer of ‘The Lords Chosen Kids’, that drooped kids songs like Lord you registered my name, Jesus died on the cross and so many more singles in the album.

After a downturn in the group due to management issues she stopped music and focused on her education. Her journey into the music world started again in 2019 and ever since she registered her presence in the industry, she’s leaving no stone unturned. In 2019, she decided to take the bull by the horn as she made a huge comeback with six singles which includes; Badder Than You, Bounce, Key, Moon, Holyshit and Hustle Go-Pay. Supernovamusician’s genres of music are hip-hop, pop, reggae, R&B, dancehall and afrobeat.

The pretty songbird is a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University where she studied Business administration and while in school, she won three different crowns, Miss Business administration, Miss NFCS Unizik chapter, Queen of Anambra Heritage despite being an Ebonyi state native. Without mincing words, Supernovamusician has proven that female artistes are still very much relevant in the industry and can never be pushovers by their male counterparts. The endowed singer is presently working with Black Celebrity Magazine, a foremost Africa leading celebrity journal to spread her new effort. She is presently at the final state of her forthcoming album, which she promise to drop before the end of the year. ‘Badder than you’ by Supernovamusician is presently enjoying massive rotation on various radio and TV stations all over Africa. And for months, she has been topping the music charts on radio, television and online music platforms with her latest effort Casanova.

